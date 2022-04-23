IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan shine for Hyderabad as Royal Challengers bowled out for 68
Marco Jansen of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 23, 2022.Ron Gaunt/IPL
IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan shine for Hyderabad as Royal Challengers bowled out for 68

Mumbai, April 23, 2022

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan claimed three wickets each as Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 68, the first sub-100 score of IPL 2022, in Match 36 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

This is the lowest total by a team in this edition of the tournament.

Jansen (3/25) claimed three wickets in his first over, the second of the innings dismissing Faf du Plessis (5), Virat Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) as Royal Challengers were reduced to 8/3 at the end of the second over from which they never recovered.

While Jansen rattled them at the start, spinner Jagadeesha Suchith subdued them with guile to claim 2/12 and T Natarajan polished off the tail by claiming 3/10 as Royal Challengers finished with the sixth-lowest total in IPL history so far.

Suyash Prabhudessai was the top scorer for RCB with 15 and Glenn Maxwell got 12 as nine batsmen got out with single-digit scores.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10, Jagadeesha Suchith 2/12) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

