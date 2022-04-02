IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

Pune, April 2, 2022

A fantastic knock by Shubman Gill followed up by a clinical bowling performance by Lockie Ferguson helped Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

Opening the batting, Gill played a sparkling knock (84 off 46) and propelled Gujarat Titans to 171-6 in 20 overs. It was also Gill's highest T20 score.

Apart from Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 27) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.

On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals while Khaleel Ahmed (2/34) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/32) also chipped in with wickets.

In reply, Ferguson (4/24) rattled the Delhi Capitals' batting line-up with his sheer pace. Apart from him, Mohammed Shami (2/30) also picked wickets at crucial junctures for Gujarat.

The likes of Rishabh Pant (43), Lalit Yadav (25) and Rovman Powell (20) tried hard but it was not enough as Delhi Capitals were restricted to 157-9 in 20 overs, losing by 14 runs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 171/6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84, Hardik Pandya 31; Mustafizur Rahman 3/23) beat Delhi 157/9 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 43, Lalit Yadav 25; Lockie Ferguson 4/24) by 14 runs

IANS