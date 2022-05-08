IPL 2022: Conway's fifty propels Chennai to 208/6 against Delhi

Mumbai, May 8, 2022

A superb half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) propelled Chennai Super Kings to 208-6 against Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr. D. Y. Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M. S. Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai's innings.

On the other hand, Anrich Nortje (3/42), Khaleel Ahmed (2/28), and Mitchell Marsh (1/34) were the wicket-takers for Delhi.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 208/6 in 20 Overs (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28) vs Delhi Capitals.

IANS