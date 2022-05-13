IPL 2022: Clinical bowling helps Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers by 54 runs

Mumbai, May 13, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbed to the pressure of chasing a big total and clinical bowling by Punjab Kings as they went down by 54 runs in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Batting first, blazing half-centuries by English duo of Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42) helped Punjab Kings post a massive 209/9 in their 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore tried to match their scoring rate initially but lost wickets at regular intervals as their chase derailed against some disciplined bowling by the Punjab Kings bowlers, especially Rishi Dhawan (2/36), Kagiso Rabada (2/16) and Rahul Chahar (2/37).

They were eventually restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs as the Punjab Kings bowlers kept them under a tight leash and did not allow them to free their arms.

Chasing a target of 210, Royal Challengers Bangalore started off well with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis raising 33 runs in the fourth over when the former India captain left, after being given out by the video umpire. Punjab Kings opted for DRS after Kohli tried to work a ball off his hips but it ballooned off the body to short fine-leg. Ultra-edge showed a spike as the ball passed his gloves.

The wicket broke the momentum as RCB were cruising with Kohli hitting some superb shots and du Plessis complementing him well.

After a quiet first over, Kohli had struck Arshdeep Singh for two fours, the first one a superb punch through extra cover and the second a wristy flick through mid-wicket. He danced down the wicket to Harpreet Brar and lifted him over long-on for his first six.

But his exit, followed by du Plessis' departure a run later had RCB reeling at 34/2 and when Rishi Dhawan accounted for Mahipal Lomror in the fifth over, RCB were 40/3.

Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell raised 64 runs for the fourth wicket, both hitting boundaries regularly to keep the spiralling run rate in check. Maxwell top-scored with 35 runs off 22 deliveries, hitting three fours and one six. Patidar scored 26 runs off 21 deliveries, hitting one four and two sixes.

Both of them got out on the same score (104) -- Maxwell was caught by Arshdeep Singh at long-off off Harpreet Brar as he went for a big hit after Patidar was caught by Shikhar Dhawan off Rahul Chahar in the 11th over.

That partnership was the only positive thing for RCB in the entire evening as they lost by a big margin.

Earlier, Bairstow and Livingstone helped Punjab Kings post a massive 209/9 in their 20 overs.

Bairstow started the early carnage on the freaky Friday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, completing his half-century in 21 deliveries on way to 66 off 29 balls, helping Punjab Kings reach 83/1 in the power-play.

After RCB had reeled in the free-scoring Punjab Kings in the middle overs by claiming some quick wickets, Livingstone got into the act and took them past the 200-run mark.

Livingstone took over the mantle of scoring runs from his colleague from England, got himself set, and then blasted some superb shots late in the innings to complete his half-century off 35 balls as Punjab Kings set Royal Challengers Bangalore a stiff target to chase.

He was eventually out, caught behind by Dinesh Karthik off Harshal Patel on the second ball of the 20th over for a 42-ball 70. Punjab Kings lost Rishi Dhawan (7) and Rahul Chahar (2) in the final over as they finished with 209/9 in 20 overs, setting RCB a stiff target to chase.

Harshal Patel was the most successful bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore, claiming 4/34 while Wanindu Hasaranga applied the brakes in the middle overs with superb figures of 2/15 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 209/9 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 66, Shikhar Dhawan 21, Liam Livingstone 70; Harshal Patel 4/34, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 155/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Patidar 26, Virat Kohli 20; Rishi Dhawan 2/36, Kagiso Rabada 2/16, Rahul Chahar 2/37) by 54 runs.

IANS