IPL 2022: Buttler's fifty takes Rajasthan Royals to 158/6 against Mumbai Indians
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals playing a shot during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 against Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2022.Deepak Malik/IPL
Cricket

IANS

Mumbai, April 30, 2022

A hard-fought fifty from Jos Buttler (67 off 52) helped Rajasthan Royals post 158/6 against Mumbai Indians in match No 44 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday.

Apart from Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9) played a useful cameo towards the end of the innings. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal (15), Sanju Samson (16) and Daryl Mitchell (17) got good starts but failed to convert them to big innings.

Riley Meredith (2/24), Hrithik Shokeen (2/47), Daniel Sams (1/32), Kumar Kartikeya (1/19) were the wicket-takers for Mumbai.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 158/6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 67, Ravichandran Ashwin 21; Riley Meredith 2/24) vs Mumbai Indians

IANS

Cricket
Rajasthan Royals
Jos Buttler
Mumbai Indians
IPL 2022

