IPL 2021 to start on April 9 at Chennai, final on May 30 at Ahmedabad

Mumbai, March 7, 2021

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart on April 9 with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- will be the venue for the playoffs as well as the May 30 final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said today, announcing the schedule for the high-profile T20 tournament.

The IPL Governing Council, which announced the schedule, said the tournament would be returning home after nearly two years with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium, which recently hosted the 3rd and 4th Tests against England, including India’s second Pink Ball fixture at home with great grandeur, will he host its first ever IPL.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.

One of the highlights of this edition of the Vivo IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.

After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year with all safety protocols in place, the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount, the IPL Governing Council said.

"The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The Vivo IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament.

