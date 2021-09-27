IPL 2021: Samson shines with 82 as Rajasthan post 164/5

Dubai, September 27, 2021

Sanju Samson was the star as he scored a brilliant 82 off just 57 balls to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) post 164/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th match of the IPL 2021 here on Monday.

In the process, the RR captain also surpassed Delhi Capital's Shikhar Dhawan in the Orange Cap race as he became the league's highest run-getter so far.

The first innings Powerplay was very eventful. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Evin Lewis on the very first ball of his first over, but then young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Samson guided RR to 57/1 at the end of the 7th over.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 36 as RR managed to get to 77/2 after 10 overs. Rashid Khan dismissed Liam Livingston (4) cheaply to leave RR 3 down. Courtesy of a few hits from Mahipal Lomror (29 not out), RR crossed 100 in the 14th over. He stitched an important 84-run stand with his skipper to take the side past 150. Liam Livingstone (4), Riyan Parag (0), and Evin Lewis (6) failed with the bat.

At the fag end of the innings, Hyderabad made a good comeback as they scalped two wickets and gave away just 18 runs in the last three overs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan: 164/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Yashasvi Jaiswal 36, Siddharth Kaul 2-36, Bhuvneshwar 1-28) vs SRH.

IANS