IPL 2021: Roy, Williamson steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to easy win vs RR

Dubai, September 27, 2021

Jason Roy and captain Kane Williamson played some brilliant cricketing shots to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the IPL 2021 here on Monday.

This was the second win of the season for Hyderabad.

Chasing 165, SRH got off to a blistering start as a flurry of boundaries unleashed by openers Roy (60) and Wriddhiman Saha (18) took them past 50 in just 4.5 overs. Eventually, SRH got to 63/1 at the end of the Powerplay as Saha was dismissed by Mahipal Lomror.

Roy hit a quick-fire half-century on his debut for Hyderabad before Rajasthan's Chetan Sakariya ended his blitzkrieg.

Mustafizur Rahman then removed Priyam Garg for a duck, leaving Rajasthan at 119/3 in 13 overs. He bowled a slower ball and Garg showed it the full face of the bat, but could only chip it back to the bowler, who went low and across to his right to complete the catch.

Abhishek Sharma (21 not out) then joined forces with captain Williamson (51 not out). They stitched 48 runs off 33 balls to comfortably reach the target with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Sanju Samson smashed a brilliant 82 off just 57 balls to help Rajasthan Royals post 164/5.

In the process, the RR captain also surpassed Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan in the race cap for the Orange Cap race as he became the league's highest run-getter so far.

The first innings powerplay was very eventful. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Evin Lewis off the very first ball of his first over before young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Samson guided RR to 57/1 at the end of the 7th over.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 36 as RR managed to get to 77/2 after 10 overs. Rashid Khan dismissed Liam Livingston (4) cheaply to leave RR three down.

Thanks to a few big hits from Mahipal Lomror (29 not out), RR crossed 100 in the 14th over. He stitched an important 84-run stand with his skipper to take the side past 150. Liam Livingstone (4), Riyan Parag (0), and Evin Lewis (6) failed with the bat.

In the fag end of the innings, there was a good comeback from Hyderabad as they scalped two wickets and gave away just 18 runs in the last three overs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan: 164/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Yashasvi Jaiswal 36, Siddharth Kaul 2-36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1-28); Hyderabad: 167/3 in 18.3 overs (Jason Roy 60, Kane Williamson 51 not out, Abhishek Sharma 21 not out, Mahipal Lomror 1-22).

IANS