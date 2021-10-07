IPL 2021: Punjab Kings beat CSK by 6 wickets

Dubai, October 7, 2021

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the 53rd match of the IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

With this win, PBKS still have an outside chance of advancing to the playoffs.

A hard-earned 76 by Faf du Plessis off 55 balls took Chennai Super Kings to 134/6 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings were excellent with the ball and Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Chris Jordan (2/20) were the main wicket-takers for them.

Chasing 135 for the win, Punjab skipper KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 98 and single-handedly helped his side overhaul the target in the 13th over.

This was the third successive loss for the MS Dhoni-led team ahead of playoffs. Shardul Thakur (3/28) was the most-successful bowler for them in this match.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings Innings - 134-6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis (76 off 55, Chris Jordan 2/20, Arshdeep Singh 2/35) lost to Punjab Kings 139-4 in 13 Overs (KL Rahul 98 off 42; Shardul Thakur 3/28

IANS