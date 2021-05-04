IPL 2021 postponed due to cases of COVID-19 in a couple of teams

Ahmedabad, May 4, 2021

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today decided to postpone the ongoing 2021 season of the T20 tournament with immediate effect as some cases of COVID-19 were reported among the participating teams.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the IPL GC and the BCCI, a statement from the IPL said.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

"The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times," the statement added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like last year, the tournament was held this year, too, in a bio-bubble but two players of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tested positive for the virus yesterday. A couple of support staff members of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were also learnt to have tested positive for COVID-19, reports said.

Monday's match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was deferred.

The tournament was at the half-way stage when the decision to postpone it was taken.

