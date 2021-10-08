IPL 2021: Mumbai sign off from the tournament with a 42-run win

Abu Dhabi, October 8, 2021

Mumbai Indians may not have restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to under 65 to have a shot at making playoffs but that did not stop the defending champions from defeating Hyderabad by 42 runs in Match 56 of IPL 2021 here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.

After missing the bus for playoffs, Mumbai reduced Hyderabad from 64/0 in five overs to 100/4 in 9.1 overs. Eventually, Hyderabad ended at 193/8, thanks to stand-in captain Manish Pandeys unbeaten 69.

Chasing a mammoth 235, Hyderabad raced to 70/1 in power-play, crashing the hopes of Mumbai sneaking into the playoffs. Jason Roy crunched six boundaries before falling to Trent Boult in the final over of power-play. In the next over, Abhishek Sharma made 33 off just 16 balls before holing out to deep mid-wicket off James Neesham.

Pandey started off by slamming Krunal Pandya for two boundaries in the seventh over. But Mumbai continued to strike with the ball as Piyush Chawla took out Mohammad Nabi with a googly in the next over. Abdul Samad fell cheaply in ninth over, holing out to long-on off James Neesham.

Pandey stitched a partnership of 56 runs with Priyam Garg before Bumrah took out Garg with a slower delivery in the 16th over. Though Pandey notched up his half-century, Jason Holder holed out to long-on off Coulter-Nile in the next over. With Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha falling cheaply, Hyderabad's chase was as good as over.

Pandey continued to be the lone ranger in a match whose fate was sealed in the first innings.

Mumbai needed to bowl Hyderabad out for 65 or below to give themselves a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav produced terrific half-centuries to power Mumbai Indians to a mammoth 235/9.

While Kishan batted like a video game panning out in reality, Yadav combined timing and grace for his knock.

After electing to bat first, Mumbai were off to a flying start. Ishan Kishan hit four fours in as many balls against Siddarth Kaul while taking 18 runs in the second over. Be it Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder or Umran Malik, all came in for severe thrashing from Kishan. The youngster's fireworks continued as he raced to his second consecutive half-century in just 16 balls, the fastest fifty of the tournament. The blazing opening partnership of 80 runs was broken by Rashid Khan in the final over of power-play as Sharma top-edged a pull to a tumbling square leg.

After power-play ended at 83/1, Kishan continued with the carnage, hitting a four and six off Malik followed by slog-sweeping Rashid Khan in the next over. Hyderabad enforced a slowdown in middle overs as Hardik Pandya holed out off Holder in the ninth over. In the next over, Malik put an end to Kishan's astonishing knock, nicking behind to keeper. Three overs later, Abhishek Sharma claimed wickets on successive deliveries as Kieron Pollard picked out the fielder in between the ‘v', followed by James Neesham spooning a catch to cover.

In between, Yadav slammed boundaries at will and with panache despite losing Krunal Pandya and Nathan Coulter-Nile from the other end. Yadav reached his fifty with a loft straight down the ground off Kaul. He went on to slam boundaries against Kaul and Holder followed by a hat-trick of fours off Malik in the 19th over. Holder took out Piyush Chawla and Yadav in the final over to concede just five runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 235/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 84, Suryakumar Yadav 82, Jason Holder 4/52, Abhishek Sharma 2/4) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 69 not out, Jason Roy 34, James Neesham 2/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/39) by 42 runs

IANS