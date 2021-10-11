IPL 2021: Kolkata beat Bangalore by four wickets, move into Qualifier 2

Sharjah, October 11, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in a tight Eliminator match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Kolkata chased down the target of 139 with two balls to spare. They will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

Shubman Gill started off with a flick through square leg of Mohammed Siraj. In the next over, Venkatesh Iyer joined the party, pulling George Garton over backward square leg. Gill then tore into Garton in the third over with a hat-trick of boundaries.

Harshal Patel, introduced in the final over of power-play, made the first strike for Bangalore as Gill was foxed by an off-cutter and holed to mid-on moving to his right.

Post power-play, Kolkata lost another wicket as Rahul Tripathi was struck plumb on the front pad by a Yuzvendra Chahal googly. Nitish Rana broke the shackles with reverse hits going for a six and four each off Glenn Maxwell in the tenth over, which also saw a running Shahbaz Ahmed spilling a catch of Iyer. But in the next over, Patel took out Iyer, gloving behind to keeper KS Bharat.

Sunil Narine's promotion to five paid off as he slammed three sixes off Daniel Christian over fine leg, square leg and long-off in the 12th over to simplify the equation. Chahal had his second wicket of the match in the 15th over as Nitish Rana mistimed slog-sweep to long-on. Narine had luck on his side as Devdutt Padikkal dropped the catch off Harshal Patel in the 17th over.

In the next over, Narine swiped across the line but saw his off-stump disturbed by Siraj. One brought two for Siraj as Dinesh Karthik nicked behind to Bharat. With seven needed off the final over, Shakib Al Hasan walked across for a scoop over short fine leg off Christian before finishing off the chase with a quick single.

Earlier, Sunil Narine (4/21) and Lockie Ferguson (2/30) helped KKR restrict RCB to a below-par 138/7.

Narine was exceptional in breaking the back of Bangalore's batting in the middle overs while Ferguson was able support.

Opting to bat first, Bangalore had a quick start with 53/1 in the power-play. Virat Kohli got going with a sweep off Shakib Al Hasan before slamming Shivam Mavi for back-to-back fours in the next over. Devdutt Padikkal took two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the fourth over. But the New Zealander had the last laugh in his second over as Padikkal chopped one into his stumps.

Post power-play, Kolkata squeezed the run flow as 17 runs came off the next four overs, including KS Bharat's wicket, holing out to long-off off Sunil Narine.

That began a batting slide for Bangalore as three overs later, Narine had his second wicket of the match with Kohli set himself for a slog-sweep, only to be bowled through the gate.

Narine struck with his third wicket in the 15th over, getting the ball to just turn in and slip between bat and pad to disturb the stumps of AB de Villiers.

In his final over, Narine claimed his fourth wicket as Glenn Maxwell sliced a slog-sweep to short third man. Shahbaz Ahmed and Daniel Christian fell in the last two overs but Bangalore just managed to cross the 130-run mark.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 138/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 39, Devdutt Padikkal 21, Sunil Narine 4/21, Lockie Ferguson 2/30) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (Shubman Gill 29, Sunil Narine 26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/16, Harshal Patel 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/19) by four wickets

IANS