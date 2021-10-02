IPL 2021: Jaiswal and Dube take Rajasthan to a cruising win over Chennai

Abu Dhabi, October 2, 2021

Mumbai boys Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube hit half-centuries in Rajasthan Royals' cruising seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 47 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing 190 for a win, Rajasthan completed a magnificent chase with 15 balls to spare. The win means that Rajasthan now have ten points from 12 matches and leapfrog Mumbai Indians to move to sixth place in the points table.

Rajasthan got off to a flying start, making 81 runs in the power-play. Yashasvi Jaiswal came out swinging, smashing boundaries against every bowler. Josh Hazlewood came under severe punishment from the youngster, taken for seven boundaries, including the last one, a flat six over long-off, taking him to a whirlwind half-century in just 19 balls.

Evin Lewis supported Jaiswal well before pulling to fine-leg off Thakur. But against the run of play, Jaiswal fell on the first ball after powerplay. Against a short ball from KM Asif, Jaiswal tried to paddle late but was caught behind. Despite losing both openers in quick succession, Rajasthan didn't lose the run-making assault.

Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson put up a match-defining partnership of 89 runs in 58 balls. Dube, promoted to number four, was more aggressive of the duo, welcoming Ravindra Jadeja with a six over long-on in ninth over. He extended the thrashing by hitting Moeen Ali for back-to-back sixes in the next over.

Dube brought the half-century of the partnership with a four clubbed over mid-wicket off Sam Curran followed by a six over the same region in the 12th over. The all-rounder then reached his half-century in 31 balls with a single off Thakur.

Though Samson fell while pulling off Thakur in the 16th over, Rajasthan were well on course. Debutant Glenn Phillips walloped Curran for a four and six followed by finishing off the chase with a single off Moeen Ali.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad put up an exhibition of timing and classical hitting to reach his first century in the IPL as CSK finished at 189/4 in 20 overs.

Gaikwad was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja's blitzkrieg in the end, apart from useful contributions by Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali.

It was a fine batting effort by Chennai, feasting on Rajasthan's listless bowling. Only Rahul Tewatia and Chetan Sakariya were among the wickets as rest of the bowlers were taken for runs, resulting in 73 runs coming off the last five overs.

After Chennai were put in to bat first, Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis continued their rich vein of form, adding 44 runs for no loss in power-play. While Gaikwad creamed debutant Akash Singh for two fours in the opening over, du Plessis took back-to-back boundaries against Chetan Sakariya in the fifth over.

Tewatia broke the 47-run partnership in the seventh over, getting du Plessis easily stumped by keeper Sanju Samson. Tewatia had his second wicket of the match as Suresh Raina's promotion to three in his 200th match for Chennai ended with a slog-sweep going straight to deep mid-wicket.

Despite the two dismissals, Gaikwad and Moeen Ali struck boundaries and rotated strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. Ali hit a four and a six off Mayank Markande in the 13th over to get going. Gaikwad brought up his half-century in 43 balls, his second of the UAE leg of the tournament.

From there, Gaikwad accelerated, hitting Tewatia for two sixes on the trot in the 15th over. Though Tewatia had Ali stumped, it didn't slow down Gaikwad. In the next over, he took two fours and a six off Akash Singh to enter into the 80s. Though Ambati Rayudu fell cheaply, Gaikwad continued to collect boundaries with pristine timing.

Jadeja took two fours and a six on first three balls of the final over by Rahman. Gaikwad finished off the innings by smacking a six over deep mid-wicket, taking him to his first IPL hundred.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 189/4 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 101 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 32 not out, Rahul Tewatia 3/39, Chetan Sakariya 1/31) lost to Rajasthan Royals 190/3 in 17.3 overs (Shivam Dube 64 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 50, Shardul Thakur 2/30, KM Asif 1/18) by seven wickets.

IANS