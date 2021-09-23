IPL 2021: Iyer, Tripathi guide Kolkata to a comprehensive win over Mumbai

Abu Dhabi, September 23, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer (53) impressed yet again while Rahul Tripathi made an unbeaten 74 to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Thursday.

Put in to bat first, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/6 in their 20 overs, with Quinton de Kock making 55 and Rohit Sharma 33. In response, KKR made 159 for three in 15.1 overs.

With this win, Kolkata are now fourth in the points table, leapfrogging Mumbai.

Kolkata were off to a flier with Venkatesh Iyer smacking Trent Boult for a six over deep square leg. He then hit Adam Milne for a six followed by two fours in the second over. With seven boundaries hit in less than three overs, Kolkata were on a rampage.

It needed an off-cutter from Jasprit Bumrah which got Gill (13) to chop onto his stumps, ending the opening partnership at 40. Gill's dismissal caused Iyer and Rahul Tripathi to tread cautiously.

But after the completion of power-play at 63/1, Iyer danced down the pitch to hit Krunal Pandya for a clean six over deep mid-wicket. Rahul Chahar was taken for eleven in his opening over as Iyer and Tripathi took a boundary each off him.

Tripathi smacked a six over long-on before sweeping between long-on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary off Krunal. Tripathi, put down on 43 by Chahar, reached his half-century with a leading edge on scoop going over third man for six. He followed it up with a boundary slogged through mid-wicket off Bumrah.

Iyer, after reaching his fifty in 25 balls, saw his blitzkrieg end at 55 with his stumps disturbed by a slower delivery from Bumrah. Tripathi was undeterred by Iyer's dismissal and continued to whack Chahar, slog-sweeping over deep mid-wicket followed by an edge which Kishan tried to stop but touched the rope with his leg.

Though Eoin Morgan (7) fell cheaply to become Bumrah's third scalp of the match, Tripathi and Nitish Rana knocked off the remaining runs, with the latter scoring the winning boundary by sweeping Chahar to seal a famous victory for Kolkata.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were cruising at 75/1 at the end of the first ten overs. But KKR made a comeback to restrict the men-in-blue to 155/6 in 20 overs.

After electing to field first, Kolkata started the innings with Nitish Rana taking the new ball. His first ball was driven by Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma for a creamy drive through extra cover. It was an indication of what was to come in the power-play.

Sharma went after Varun Chakravarthy, taking him for consecutive fours in the fourth over. Quinton de Kock slammed a six over fine leg against Lockie Ferguson before slamming Prasidh Krishna for back-to-back sixes in the final over of the power-play.

De Kock continued to be the aggressor in the opening partnership with consecutive fours off Andre Russell's first two balls of the night. Sunil Narine broke the partnership at 78 as Sharma (33) miscued a slog-sweep to long-on. It was the ninth time Narine dismissed Sharma in T20s.

Narine and Chakravarthy stemmed the flow of boundaries in three overs after Sharma's dismissal. Krishna, after conceding 16 in his opening over, came back to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav (5) edging behind to keeper Dinesh Karthik.

De Kock went slow in middle overs but managed to reach his half-century in 37 balls. But the pressure of going big forced de Kock (55) to hoick a slower ball off Krishna straight to mid-wicket.

Ishan Kishan (14) pulled Andre Russell for a six over fine leg. But in a bid to go big, Kishan again went for the pull off Ferguson, only for top-edge to be caught by Russell running from long-on.

Kieron Pollard smacked Krishna for a pull over deep mid-wicket before bottom edge on another pull ran through fine leg in the 18th over which went for 18 runs, including a no-ball and two wides. Pollard's attempt to apply finishing touches ended in a run-out by a throw from Morgan at cover in Ferguson's final over.

One brought two for Kolkata as Krunal Pandya (12) mistimed to long-on. Ferguson's final over went for just six runs as Kolkata were able to keep Mumbai under 160.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 155/6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 55, Rohit Sharma 33, Lockie Ferguson 2/27, Prasidh Krishna 2/43) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 159/3 in 15.1 overs (Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer 55, Jasprit Bumrah 3/43) by seven wickets.

IANS