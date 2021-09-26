IPL 2021: Harshal Patel's hat-trick helps RCB crush Mumbai Indians by 54 runs

Dubai, September 26, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel took the first hat-trick of IPL 2021, sending Mumbai Indians to a crushing 54-run loss at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The win keeps Bangalore at third place while Mumbai slip to seventh place in the points table.

Chasing 166, Mumbai were 56 for no loss at the end of power-play and were 79 for 1 in 9.5 overs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell.

From there onwards, Mumbai's slide began and they crashed to 111 all out.

Apart from Sharma and Quinton de Kock (24), no other batter could reach double-figures. Patel, the current Purple Cap holder, took out Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar to bag three wickets in three balls and ended the match by taking out Adam Milne in the 19th over.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 165/6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51, Jasprit Bumrah 3/36, Trent Boult 1/17) beat Mumbai Indians 111 all out in 18.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 43, Quinton de Kock 24, Harshal Patel 4/17, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/11) by 54 runs.

IANS