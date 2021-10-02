IPL 2021: Bowlers, Iyer-Ashwin stand guide DC to 4-wicket win over MI

Sharjah, October 2, 2021

A sensational bowling performance by Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and a crucial stand between R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer guided Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the match 46 of the IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Courtesy a top notch performance by Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21), Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to a paltry total of 129/8 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav with his 33 runs off 26 balls was the top-scorer as no other MI batsmen could cross 20-run mark

In reply, an important 39-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (33) and Ravichandran Ashwin's (20) helped Delhi chase down the target of 130 with five balls to spare.

Apart from Iyer and Ashwin , skipper Rishabh Pant (26) also played a vital knock for Delhi.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 129/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 33; Avesh Khan 3/15, Axar Patel 3/21) lost to Delhi Capitals 132-6 in 19.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 33, Rishabh Pant 26; Krunal Pandya 1/18).

IANS