IPL 2021: Bangalore trigger post-powerplay collapse to restrict Rajasthan at 149/9

Dubai, September 29, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore triggered a post-powerplay collapse to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 in 20 overs in Match 43 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday.

It was quite a fall for Rajasthan, who were 100/1 in eleven overs. But the 2008 champions lost eight wickets for 49 runs in the last nine overs to end at a below-par total after being asked to bat first.

Openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed seven boundaries between each other to take Rajasthan to 56/0 in power-play. Five of those boundaries belonged to Lewis, who was the more aggressive of the two.

Lewis smacked debutant George Garton for two pulled sixes on either side of a cut through backward point in the fourth over. Lewis picked Harshal Patel for a four and six in the fifth over to bring the half-century of the partnership, the second time in four matches of the UAE leg.

Post power-play, Jaiswal went after Dan Christian, slamming him for two fours in the seventh over. Jaiswal started the ninth over by whacking Christian for a six over extra cover. But the all-rounder had the last laugh as Jaiswal mistimed the loft to mid-off on the next ball, ending the opening stand at 77.

Lewis reached his half-century in 31 balls with a pull through square leg. Garton had his first wicket of the IPL in the 12th over with Lewis top-edging a pull to keeper KS Bharat. Mahipal Lomror's promotion to four ended cheaply with Yuzvendra Chahal getting him stumped.

Wickets continued to tumble for Rajasthan as Samson holed out to deep cover off Shahbaz Ahmed. Five balls later, Ahmed had his second wicket of the over as Rahul Tewatia top-edged a sweep to deep backward square leg.

Chahal has his second wicket of the match as Liam Livingstone holed out to long-on in the 17th over. Patel came back in the final over to take out Riyan Parag and Chris Morris on consecutive deliveries before dismissing Chetan Sakariya on the final ball to keep Rajasthan under 150.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 149/9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18) against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IANS