IPL 202: Buttler scores third ton as Rajasthan post 222/2 against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai, April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler (116 off 65 balls) blazed to his third century of IPL 2022 and Devdutt Padikkal (54) contributed a vital half-century as Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 222/2 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in Match 34 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Buttler scored his 100 off 57 deliveries, hitting eight fours and eight sixes as he and Padikkal raised 155 runs for the opening wicket -- their highest partnership for any wicket, surpassing the unbeaten 152-run stand for the third wicket between Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi in 2020.

This was also the first 150-run stand for the opening wicket in IPL 2022.

Padikkal displayed his range of shots, hitting Mustafizur Rahman for three successive fours early in his innings as Rajasthan Royals made full use of the opportunity to bat first and set up a big target for Delhi Capitals.

Skipper Sanju Samson stroked to a brilliant cameo of unbeaten 46 off 19 deliveries, capitalising on a dropped catch when he was on 28.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 222/2 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 54, Jos Buttler 116, Sanju Samson 46 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 1/43) against Delhi Capitals.

IANS