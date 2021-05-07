India’s squad for WTC Final and Test series against England announced

New Delhi, May 7, 2021

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the recent Tests in Australia and against England at home due to injury, has been included in the 20-member Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June and the five-match Test series against England in August-September.

The WTC final is slated for June 18 in Southampton, England while the Test series against England will be held between August 4 and September 14.

The team was picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today.

The squad, led by Virat Kohli, also includes batsman K L Rahul and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, subject to fitness clearance, and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the final test against England in early March because of his wedding.

Rahul had pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to undergo for surgery for appendicitis, while Saha is recovering from COVID-19.

Team India’s first stop will be in Southampton where they play New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.

The following is the itinerary for the five-match Test series against England:

4th - 8th August -- 1st Test -- Nottingham

12th - 16th August -- 2nd Test -- London (Lord's)

25th - 29th August -- 3rd Test -- Leeds

2nd – 6th September -- 4th Test -- London (Oval)

10th – 14th September -- 5th Test -- Manchester

The following is India’s squad:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

