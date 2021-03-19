India’s squad for ODI series against England announced

Mumbai, March 19, 2021

India's squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the touring England side, to be played later this month, was announced here today.

The squad, which will be captained by Virat Kohli, was picked by the All India Senior Selection Committee, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

All the three matches will be played on March 23, 26 and 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.

India have won the four-match Test series against England 3-1 and the two sides are level 2-2 in the five-match T20I series, being played in Ahmedabad. The fifth and final T20I match is due to be played on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The following is the squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

NNN