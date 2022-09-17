India to play hosts South Africa in their opening match at ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup on January 14

Dubai, September 17, 2022

India will take on hosts South Africa in their opening match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni in the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup to be played from January 14-29, 2023.

The 41-match World Cup schedule will begin on 14 January with Australia taking on Bangladesh, followed by the the India-South Africa, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

On the same day, at Willowmoore Park B Oval in Benoni, the UAE will go up against Scotland, followed by Sri Lanka and the USA.

India are placed in Group D along with Scotland, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Potchefstroom is the other host city for the tournament.

The match schedule of the tournament was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) here on Friday.

Rwanda clinched the final spot for the 16-team event, joining England, Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Group B.

The historical event will showcase the future stars of the game with 16 teams travelling to the Rainbow Nation to compete in 41 matches.

The 16 participating teams, which include the very best U19 female players in the world, comprise 11 Full ICC Members and five Associates.

The four groups are as follows:

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the United States of America (USA).

Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies.

Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rwanda joins fellow newcomers Indonesia, as first-time ICC World Cup participants at any level. The former beat out Tanzania by six wickets on Monday to secure their place in the event which promises to see even more dazzling performances as it progresses.

Scotland, the UAE, and the USA were the three remaining teams that qualified to the World Cup through the regional qualification pathway.

The top three teams will progress to the Super Six League where the teams from Group A play against two of the teams from Group D, while the same will take place between Group B and Group C.

The semi-finals will be played on 27 January, at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, with the final taking place at the same location on 29 January.