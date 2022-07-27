India to host next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025
Dubai, July 27, 2022
India will host the next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board decided here on Tuesday.
The ICC Board approved Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka as the four host countries of the ICC women’s white ball events from 2024-2027.
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh for the second time, with the 2026 edition going to England for the first time since 2009.
"The next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 will be staged by India and Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027 subject to them qualifying for the event," a press release from ICC said.
The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management, it said.
Greg Barclay, ICC Chair said: “We are delighted to have awarded ICC women’s white ball events to Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka. Accelerating the growth of the women’s game is one of the ICC’s strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport’s biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that and deepen its connection with cricket’s one billion plus fans.”
Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO said: “Getting the hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is fantastic news for Bangladesh cricket. On behalf of the BCB, I take this opportunity to thank the ICC Board for awarding this major women’s event to Bangladesh during a time when the women’s game is flourishing and expanding.
“Especially, this will be a watershed moment for women's cricket in Bangladesh as the event will inspire little girls and aspiring female cricketers to dream big. Our women have made steady strides in international cricket and this world event at home will be an ideal opportunity to show that we can compete against the best. Bangladesh has a rich tradition of hosting high profile ICC events and I have no doubts that we will deliver a world class tournament in 2024.”
Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said: “We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar. India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The popularity of women’s cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements.”
Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and let me tell you that BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make it a memorable event for everyone concerned. We are taking several steps to raise the profile of the sport right from the grassroots level and hosting the World Cup will further boost the popularity of the sport in the country. The BCCI remains committed to women’s cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup.”
Clare Connor, England and Wales Cricket Board Interim CEO said: “We’re absolutely delighted that we’ve been selected to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. We saw back in 2017 how hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup captured people’s imagination and I’ll never forget watching Heather Knight lift the trophy on that magical day at a sold-out Lord’s.
“Women’s cricket has developed rapidly since then, from the numbers of girls picking up bats through All Stars and Dynamos, joining clubs, and being able to progress on a pathway to the highest levels of performance. We’re seeing right now the positive impact that the Women’s Euros is having for football, and hosting this global cricket event will give us another incredible opportunity to inspire even more girls to pick up a bat and ball.”
Ashley de Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO said: ‘’Sri Lanka Cricket gives utmost importance to the growth of women’s cricket; hence we consider, being bestowed the honor of hosting ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027 is an excellent opportunity for us to be a part of the global growth program launched by the International Cricket Council to develop women’s cricket.
‘’Hosting this event is also going to give women’s cricket in Sri Lanka a global platform to promote the game within the country, the region and also beyond.’’
The ICC Board approved Lord’s Cricket Ground as the host for the ICC World Test Championship Finals in 2023 and 2025.
The ICC Board approved both the men’s and women’s FTP from 2023 to 2027 and these will be published in the coming days.
Daniel Vettori and VVS Laxman have been appointed to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as current player representatives. Roger Harper has been selected as the second past player representative on the committee joining Mahela Jayawardene.
The ICC Board approved the process to elect the next Chair of the ICC which will take place in November 2022. The election will be decided by a simple majority and the term of the elected Chair will run for a two-year period from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2024.
The Board received an update from the Afghanistan Working Group, and the Afghanistan Cricket Board representatives provided an update on the situation relating to women’s cricket in Afghanistan.
ICC representatives will be seeking to meet with Afghanistan Cricket Board and government officials to discuss the matter further in coming weeks.
The growth of global cricket is being celebrated as the ICC welcomed its newest Members with Cambodia, Cote D'Ivoire and Uzbekistan all receiving Associate Membership status.
Cambodia and Uzbekistan are the 24th and 25th Members of the Asia region, whilst Cote D'Ivoire is Africa’s 21st Member, with the ICC now comprising 108 Members in total, including 96 Associates.
The Cricket Federation of Uzbekistan (CFU) has an exciting development programme that is focused on the growth of the Women’s Cricket. The UCF women’s cricket plan sees 15 teams playing organized competitions with a pathway programme for their Under 19 and Under 17 players, to provide them opportunities to progress to the senior teams. Their youth programme is currently working alongside 50 schools in different provinces to further increase participation for women and girls.
Africa’s newest member the Côte d’Ivoire Cricket Federation run a national league senior men’s competition with eight teams, there are also established junior boys’ and girls’ programmes as part of the country’s schools’ grassroots initiative. The Federation has embarked on several initiatives aimed at growing women’s cricket including the appointment of a female Board member to drive this agenda.
The Cricket Association of Cambodia (CAC) has been accepted as a Member subject to it demonstrating it has a satisfactory women’s pathway in place by 31 December 2022. Women’s cricket is the key priority for Cambodia after cricket activity was severely impacted by COVID-19. The CAC plan is set to include the re-establishment of indoor cricketing activities and regular coaching in eight schools, and the introduction of a T20 hard ball tournament with eight teams in November 2022.
The CAC which was formed in 2011 has overseen a very promising schools-based junior cricket programme and local coaches have facilitated successful soft ball indoor cricket activities, as well as 14 registered teams regularly playing men’s senior domestic cricket in Cambodia.
In addition, Ukraine’s application for ICC Membership is deferred until cricket activity is able to safely resume within the country and it can demonstrate that it satisfies 2.2(b)(ii) and 2.2(c)(iii) of the Membership Criteria. The ICC continues to support the Ukraine Cricket Federation through this process.
Following Russia’s suspension at the 2021 AGM due to continued non-compliance since July 2019 with ICC Membership Criteria 2.2(a)(i), 2.2(b)(i) and 2.2(b)(ii) and after failing to resolve the issues and demonstrate compliance following suspension, Cricket Russia has now had its Membership of the ICC terminated.
