India squads for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and Australia & South Africa T20Is announced

Mumbai, September 12, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today named a 15-member squad led by Rohit Sharma for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup beginning in Australia next month.

The Board also announced the India squads for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

The team for the World Cup sees the return of pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah after an injury as well as Harshal Patel, who had missed out on the just-concluded Asia Cup due to a side strain. However, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered an injury during the Asia Cup in the UAE, is not in the squad.

The other pace bowlers in the squad are Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the specialist spinners in the team.

The batting line-up includes Sharma, vice-captain K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav as well as wicket-keeper batsmen Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and batsman Shreyas Iyer have been named as the four stand-bys.

All teams can make changes up to October 9 if they wish to.

The teams were picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee which met on Monday, a press release from the BCCI said.

The following are the squads:

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

The release said Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

