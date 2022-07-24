India penalised for slow over-rate in first ODI against West Indies

Dubai, July 24, 2022

India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the first ODI in Port of Spain on Friday.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, a press release from the International Cricket Council (ICC) said here today.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid leveled the charge.

