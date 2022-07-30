India names ODI squad for Zimbabwe tour, Chahar, Kuldeep back in side

Mumbai, July 30, 2022

India today named their squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe to be played in Harare from August 18.

The team, that will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, was picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have been given a rest.

Bowlers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the side.

Others in the squad include Ruturaj Gaikad, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj.

The three ODIs are scheduled to be played on August 18, August 20 and August 22, all at the Harare Sports Club.

The following is the squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

