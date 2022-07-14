India name squad for T20I series against West Indies; Kohli, Bumrah not in list

Mumbai, July 14, 2022

India on Thursday named an 18-member squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, beginning in Trinidad on July 29, sans Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

The team, which will be led by Rohit Sharma, was picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee, a press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Kohli, who has been going through a lean phase for some time, had missed the 1st ODI against England due to a groin injury but the BCCI did not give any reason about why he had not been included.

Pace bowler Bumrah and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are also missing from the list.

K L Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who had missed the home series against South Africa due to injuries, have been picked but the Board made it clear that their inclusion was subject to fitness.

IANS adds:

The squad also sees the return of veteran off-spinner R Ashwin, who hasn't featured in India's T20I side since the home series against New Zealand last November.

After a long hiatus from the white ball group, Ashwin had made a comeback in the T20I World Cup last year but has not been a regular fixture in the side since, with injuries also playing a part in his exclusion. His return will boost the spin department that also has Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

IPL sensation Umran Malik, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, who were a part of India's squad for the first T20I against England, don't find a place in the teamm. The selectors have rewarded left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh after his impressive debut, including him in the seam bowling department along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel.

Having made his T20I debut in Ireland, Malik was also part of the recently concluded T20I series in England, which India won 2-1. In his Nottingham, he conceded 1 for 56 off his four overs. On the other hand, he took 2 for 18 in an impressive debut in the opening T20I, when he troubled England's openers with late swing.

India are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour of the Caribbean. India had earlier named an ODI squad, which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of regular members.

The first T20I will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by two games which will take place at the Warner Park in St Kitts. The series will conclude with the final two games to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

The following is the squad:

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

The following is the schedule of the matches:

Friday, 29th July: 1st T20I, Trinidad

Monday, 1st August, 2nd T20I, St Kitts

Tuesday, 2nd August, 3rd T20I, St Kitts

Saturday, 6th August, 4th T20I, Lauderhill, Florida

Sunday, 7th August, 5th T20I, Lauderhill, Florida

