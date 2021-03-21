India fined for slow over-rate in 5th T20I against England

Dubai, March 21, 2021

India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20I played in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, an ICC press release said.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan leveled the charge, it added.

