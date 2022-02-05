India beat England by 4 wickets in final to win Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Raj Bawa of India celebrating with teammates Shaik Rasheed and Kaushal Tambe after dismissing George Bell of England during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on February 5, 2022. (ICC)

Cricket

IANS

Antigua, February 5, 2022

India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat England by four wickets in the final to win the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Saturday.

This is India's record fifth Under-19 World Cup title in the tournament's history after previously winning it in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018.

A superb bowling performance by Raj Bawa (5/31) and Ravi Kumar (4/34) helped India bowl out England for 189 despite a fighting fifty by James Rew (95).

At 91-7, England were in deep trouble but Rew and James Sales' vital partnership for the eighth wicket took England to a competitive total in the summit clash.

In reply, Shaik Rasheed (50 off 84) and Nishant Sindhu smashed fifties while Raj Bawa (35 off 54) also played a vital knock and helped India chase the target in 47.4 overs.

Brief scores:

England U-19: 189 all out in 44.5 overs (James Rew 95, James Sales 34; Raj Bawa 5/31, Ravi Kumar 4/34) lost to India U-19: 195-6 in 47.4 overs (Shaik Rasheed 50, Nishant Sindhu 50 ; Joshua Boyden 2/24) by four wickets

India
Cricket
Final
England
Champions
ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

