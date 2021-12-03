IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Agarwal's ton takes India to 221/4 at stumps on Day 1

Mumbai, December 3, 2021

Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten century (120 off 246 balls) helped India reach 221/4 in 70 overs against New Zealand at stumps on a truncated first day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here.

It was Agarwal's fourth Test hundred and he figured in three crucial partnerships -- 80 runs for the first wicket with Shubman Gill (44), 80 with Shreyas Iyer (18) for the fourth wicket and an unbeaten 61-run stand with Wriddhiman Saha (25 not out).

India survived a thre-wicket burst in 15 deliveries by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (4-73) as they reached a good position despite the hiccups.

Brief scores:

India 221/4 in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 120 not out, Shubman Gill 44, W Saha 25 not out; Ajaz Patel 4-73).

IANS