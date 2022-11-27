IND v NZ, 2nd ODI: Match reduced to 29 overs a side due to lengthy rain interruption

Hamilton, November 27, 2022

The second ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park here on Sunday has been reduced to 29 overs a side due to a lengthy rain interruption.

At the time when rain came in the way, India were 22/0 in 4.5 overs after being asked to bat first by New Zealand.

The rain, which has been predicted to make persistent appearances throughout the match, made sure that the ground staff were made to work hard as the covers came off and then came back as the rain continued to oscillate between heavy and light.

India were 22/0 in 4.5 overs against New Zealand before rain arrived. Shubman Gill was batting on 19, driving elegantly past mid-on twice and cutting fiercely through cover. Giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who was unbeaten on two.

Now as per the updated playing conditions for the match, the match is a 29-overs-a-side affair. There will be a 10-minute break between innings, with no drinks break. The power-play will be divided into three parts:- first one of six overs, second phase comprising 17 overs and third phase of six overs.

Four bowlers can bowl six overs, while one bowler can bowl five overs. Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss for the second time in the series, and elected to field first again. The toss had been delayed by 15 minutes due to cloudy conditions, and the pitch was covered in the run-up to the match.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell in place of fast bowler Adam Milne. India made two changes: Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda came in place of Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson.

The hosts are leading the three-match series 1-0 after a seven-wicket victory in Auckland on Friday.

IANS