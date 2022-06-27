ICC Women's Cricket World Cup was most viewed women's cricketing competition, with 1.64 billion video views

Dubai, June 27, 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 was the most digitally engaged ICC women’s event ever in another major milestone for women’s sport.

Recording an extraordinary 1.64 billion total video views across ICC channels, the event in New Zealand is the third most digitally engaged ICC event ever behind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The ICC content enjoyed by fans around the world was a 45% increase on the record-breaking Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 which garnered 1.1 billion views and 16 times more than the 100 million views from the previous 50 over World Cup in England in 2017, an ICC press release said.

Fans embraced all range of videos, from highlights (the No.1 video on Facebook was the highlights from India v Pakistan) through to the heart-warming scenes of the Indian players meeting the Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and her baby Fatima, which was the most tournament’s popular video on Instagram. Instagram Reels was the fastest growing platform, with the video of Jess Jonassen’s one-handed catch to dismiss Katherine Brunt performing the best, topping 13.5 million views.

Engagements on ICC social media platforms including shares, likes and comments across this year’s 31-match tournament smashed all targets totaling 164 million, exactly doubling the 82 million seen in the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, the release said.

App and website users also reached new heights with close to three times as many users than for the Australia 2020 tournament with a total of 10.3 million users.

The number of female fans enjoying ICC content is also continuing to rise with 22% of web users being female during New Zealand 2022, compared to 20% during the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, and 13% during Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, the release said.

ICC Digital took the “you can’t be what you can’t see” mantra off the field, too, with the official preview and review shows featuring an all-female hosting panel.

From a broadcast perspective the overall cumulative global dedicated TV audience was 104.8 million, with Indian channels delivering a large share of the total audience, whilst the audience for live TV and digital combined was 82.8 million.

Coverage across live, highlights and repeats programming, amounted to 10,308 broadcast hours for New Zealand 2022 which was a significant increase from the 3974 hours at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The total viewing hours for the tournament were 215.2 million up by 47.4% from the Australia 2020 event.

Of that broadcast coverage for the first time ever it was delivered in four additional languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are absolutely delighted with the record-breaking digital fan engagement numbers of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. As a key strategic pillar to growing the game our focus has been deepening engagement with existing fans and bringing new audiences to the sport. The innovative approach to creating heroes in the women’s game and taking the sport closer to fans has resulted in world leading numbers.

“The competitive nature of the cricket and the excitement generated around the tournament has put us in a great position to continue to build on the success of this year’s event. With the focus now on providing fans with more engaging content throughout the 100% Cricket Year of Women’s Cricket leading into the inaugural U19 and senior Women’s T20 World Cups in early 2023," he added.

NNN