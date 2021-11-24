ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier: WI, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan secure wins

Harare, November 24, 2021

Opener Sharmin Akhtar smashed an unbeaten 130 as Bangladesh scored their second successive victory, a massive 269-run victory over the United States, in Group B of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Pakistan, who had lost to Bangladesh on the opening day, registered their first success, a 52-run win over Thailand. In Group A, the West Indies completed an easy six-wicket win over Ireland and Sri Lanka prevailed over the Netherlands by 34 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system.

BANGLADESH v USA – BANGLADESH WON BY 269 RUNS

Coming into game after a stunning final over win over Pakistan, Murshida Khatun and Sharmin got Bangladesh off to a quick start, stringing a run-a-ball 96 run partnership. Murshida fell three runs short of a fifty but captain Nigar Sultana's 26-ball 33 ensured Bangladesh did not lose momentum after the wicket.

Fargana Hoque and Sharmin then put on 137 runs for the third wicket, during the course of which the latter brought up her century in 117 balls.

USA picked up three wickets in quick succession, with Moksha Chaudhary accounting for two of those but Sharmin and Lata Mondal finished strong for Bangladesh to take them to 322 for five.

USA's chase of 323 got off to a poor start, with opener Mahika Kandanala run out in the second over and were soon three down inside the Powerplay. Rumana Ahmed picked up the wickets skipper Sindhu Sriharsha and Shebani Bhaskar while Khatun dismissed Isani Vaghela as USA found themselves stuttering at 26 for six.

Tara Norris's knock of 16, which was one of the two double-digit scores in the USA's innings, only delayed the inevitable. Once she fell, the USA were bundled out for 53, giving Bangladesh their second win of the tournament by a massive margin of 269 runs.

PAKISTAN v THAILAND – PAKISTAN WON BY 52 RUNS

Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost their opener Muneeba Ali in the seventh over. Omaima Sohail and Iram Javed's stay at the crease did not last long either, with both the batters walking back in consecutive overs.

Captain Javeria Khan and Nida Dar consolidated the innings with a 38-run stand that came in 72 balls. Once Nida fell, Javeria and Aliya put on a 29-run partnership that took Pakistan past the 100-run mark but at a very slow pace.

Thipatcha Putthawong scalped the wicket of Khan soon after. Putthawong then cleaned up the tail, picking up the wickets of Fatima Sana, Diana Baig and Anam Amin to complete her five-for. She finished with figures of 9-3-18-5.

Defending just 146 runs for the win, Pakistan needed early wickets and their bowlers did just that. Natthakan Chantham and Wongpaka Liengprasert were back in the hut for a duck inside the first four overs. Onnicha Kamchomphu counter-attacked with a 15-ball 16 but Nida Dar scalped her wicket before she could do more damage.

Just when a partnership was building between Sornnarin Tippoch and captain Naruemol Chaiwai, a change of ends for Dar proved to be successful as she broke the stand. Chaiwai's run-out few overs later meant Thailand had lost half their side for 52.

There was no coming back from that position for Thailand, despite Nattaya Boochatham offering some resistance with a 50-ball 18. With the pressure of the required run rate building, Thailand's lower order fell apart as Pakistan skittled them out for 93 to get their first points on board.

WEST INDIES v IRELAND – WEST INDIES WON BY 6 WICKETS

Put in to bat first by the West Indies, openers Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis started well for Ireland. With the Windies bowlers bowling tight lines, Paul and Lewis had to pick and choose their moments to attack.

The two put on a 79-run stand for the first wicket before Anisa Mohammed struck to remove Lewis. The wicket of Lewis triggered a massive collapse.

Amy Hunter was run-out off the very next delivery without facing a ball. Mohammed next scalped Paul (25) as Ireland lost three wickets in a span of eight deliveries. Hayley Matthews then got in the act and removed Laura Delany and Orla Prendergast in the same over.

Eimear Richardson (32) helped Ireland go past the 150-run mark but she did not find enough support at the other end, with only Mary Waldron getting to double digits.

Chasing 159, the Windies openers knocked off 61 of those runs inside 13 overs. Though Rashada Williams was not at her best in her 34-ball 8, Deandra Dottin was on song, bringing up her fifty in just 47 balls.

Eimear Richardson eventually picked Dottin's wicket for 73 but the damage was already done by then. Stafanie Taylor's unbeaten 41 guided West Indies to a win with more than 10 overs to spare.

NETHERLANDS v SRI LANKA – SRI LANKA WON BY 34 RUNS (DLS METHOD)

Sri Lankan openers got the team off to a flier after being asked to bat first by the Netherlands. The 93-run partnership came in just 13.4 overs with Hasini Perera contributing only 26 from 43 balls.

At the other end, Chamari Athapaththu went absolutely berserk, with the fall of wickets of Perera and Prasadani Weerakkody making no difference to her approach. She brought up her hundred in just 64 balls. Caroline de Lange eventually brought an end to the whirlwind innings, claiming her third wicket of the day before picking another one her very next over.

Nilakshi de Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani steadied the ship after the two quick wickets. Oshadi Ranasinghe's stuck around the tail, taking Sri Lanka to 278/9 in 50 overs.

Netherlands lost Juliët Post early on with Udeshika Prabodhani hitting timber in the third over. Babette de Leede and Sterre Kalis stuck in after the early wicket, mixing caution with aggression en route their respective fifties.

The duo posted 141 runs for the second wicket before Athapaththu, the star with the bat, broke through for Sri Lanka will the ball, dismissing de Leede for 77. The wicket triggered a mini-collapse as the Netherlands lost their next four wickets for just 21 runs, including the set batter Kalis.

Rain interruptions in the game meant that the Netherlands fell short by 34 runs.

Sri Lanka replacements: The Event Technical Committee approved two COVID-19 replacements in the Sri Lanka team, both of whom played today. Anushka Sanjeewani and Tharika Sewwandi came in for Harshitha Samarawickrama and Vishmi Rajapaksha.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Sri Lanka team went up to four after one more player tested positive in tests conducted before the match against the Netherlands. Three players had been confirmed as COVID positive on Sunday.

