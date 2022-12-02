Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India Women in home T20I series against Australia

Mumbai, December 2, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian Women's team named here today for the five-match T20I series against Australia beginning here on December 9.

Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain of the squad picked by the All-India Women's Selection Committee, a press release from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who was ruled out due to an injury, was not considered for selection, the release said.

The first two T20Is will be held at the D Y Patil Stadium on December 9 and 11, while the last three matches will be held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) here on December 14, 17 and 20.

The following is the squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol

Net bowlers - Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, S B Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur

IANS adds:

Uncapped left-arm bowler Anjali Sarvani has been named in the squad.

Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, and Kiran Navgire, who all were a part of the Asia Cup which India won in October, are among the names missing from the mix.

Wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia, who wasn't a part of the Asia Cup, is making a return to the side

With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 fast approaching, the five-match assignment will be crucial for both India and Australia in finding the right combination for the marquee tournament.

