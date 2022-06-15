Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20I series against Ireland

Mumbai, June 15, 2022

Allrounder Hardik Pandya was today named as the captain of the 17-member for the T20I series against Ireland.

Pandya had led debutants Gujarat Titans to victory in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and several other players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant will be in England around the same time as the series against Ireland.

India is scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and 28.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the vice-captain of the squad that was picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Others in the side include Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.

The following is the team:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

NNN