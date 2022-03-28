Gujarat Titans beat fellow-debutants Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets

Mumbai, March 28, 2022

In a match between the two debutants in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya outplayed Lucknow Super Giants captained by K L Rahul by five wickets in a tense affair in the Indian Premier League that went to the wire at the Wankhede Stadium here this evening.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow put up 158 for six in their 20 overs and, in response, Gujarat survived some anxious moments before making 161/5 with just two balls remaining, thanks to a swashbuckling unbeaten 40 off 24 balls by Rahul Tewatia and 15 not out off 7 balls by Abhinav Manohar.

The two added 23 crucial runs in their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership. Tewatia's 40 included five fours and two sixes while Abhinav hit three fours in his vital knock.

Lucknow began their IPL campaign in disastrous fashion, with skipper Rahul caught by Mathew Wade off Mohammed Shami on the very first ball of the innings. His opening partner Quinton de Kock (7) did not stay much longer and fell with the total at 13, bowled by Shami.

Varun Aaron had Evin Lewis (10) caught by Shubman Gill before Shami bowled Manish Pandey (6) to leave Lucknow reeling at 29-4.

That brought Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni together and, in a remarkable rescue act, they added 87 for the fifth wicket before both departed in quick succession. Hooda, 55, left in the 16th over, trapped leg before wicket by Rashid Khan while Badoni (54) was caught by Hardik Pandya in the 20th over. Hooda's innings was studded with six fours and two sixes while Badoni struck four boundaries and three sixes.

Krunal Pandya, the brother of rival captain Hardik Pandya, remained unbeaten on 21.

For Gujarat, Shami ended up with 3-25 while Aaron took two for 35.

Gujarat also had a shaky start as pacer Dushmantha Chameera opener Shubman Gill (0) in the first over and then sent back Vijay Shankar (4) in the third to make it 15-2.

Hardik Pandya (33), who promoted himself to number four, and Wade (30) added 57 for the third wicket before the former was claimed by his brother Krunal. Six runs later, Deepak Hooda bowled Wade and Gujarat were in a spot of bother.

Tewatia, who walked in at that stage, joined David Miller (30) in a superb 50-run partnership before the latter, in a bid to keep the asking rate down, ended being caught by Rahul off Avesh Khan.

Gujarat still needed 21 runs off 15 balls at that stage and the match could have gone either way. But both batsmen held their nerves and hit out at every opportunity and bring the target within reach.

Chameera took two for 22 while Avesh Khan, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda picked up one apiece.

Shami was chosen the Player of the Match.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 158 for six in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54, Mohammed Shami 3-25, Varun Aaron 2/45) lost to Gujarat Titans 161/5 (Rahul Tewatia 40, Hardik Pandya 33, Mathew Wade 30, David Miller 30, Dushmantha Chameera 2/22).

Player of the Match: Mohammed Shami.

NNN