England win toss, elect to field first in 5th T20I against India

Ahmedabad, March 20, 2021

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the fifth and final T20 International here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The five-match series is locked at 2-2. England won the first and the third matches while India won the second and the fourth games.

Interestingly, India replaced the out-of-form KL Rahul with left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan for Saturday's match.

Teams:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wwicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IANS