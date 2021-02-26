England out of the race for a place in WTC final

Dubai, February 26, 2021

England are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

England, who are now 1-2 down in the four-match series, needed to win the four-match series 3-1 to play the June 18-22 final against New Zealand.

England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points. New Zealand are assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points.

India need to either win or draw the last Test against England to stay ahead of Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points.

