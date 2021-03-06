England 6/0 in 2nd innings, after conceding 160-run lead

Ahmedabad, March 6, 2021

England were six without loss in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the fourth and final Test against India here on Saturday.

Zak Crawley was batting on five and Dominic Sibley was on one at the break.

England, who conceded a first-innings lead of 160 runs to India, are still 154 runs behind.

Earlier on Saturday, Washington Sundar remained stranded on 96 when he ran out of partners, as India were all out for 365 in their first innings. England had scored 205 in their first innings.

Sundar faced 174 balls and hit 10 boundaries and one six, and remained unbeaten, missing what would have been his first Test century. For England, Ben Stokes took four wickets and James Anderson three.

India lead the series 2-1.

Brief scores:

England: 205 and 6/0 (Zak Crawley 5 batting, Dominic Sibley 1); India: 365 all out (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 96 not out, Rohit Sharma 49, Axar Patel 43, Ben Stokes 4/89, James Anderson 3/44)

IANS