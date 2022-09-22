ENG v IND: Harmanpreet Kaur's powerful hundred helps India to clinch maiden ODI series in England

London, September 22, 2022

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur's fifth ODI century, India women's cricket team defeated England by 88 runs in the second ODI at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury to clinch their maiden limited overs series in the country in 23 years.

The Indian skipper registered her second highest ODI score - an unbeaten 111-ball 143, an innings which included 18 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Harmanpreet's master class hundred powered India to post their all-time second highest total of 333/5, after being put in to bat on Wednesday. England were in control till the end of 40 overs, but a late surge by India turned into a nightmare for England's young bowling attack.

England got an early breakthrough as Kate Cross cleaned up Shafali Verma cheaply for eight. But Smriti Mandhana and No. 3 Yastika Bhatia were quick in recovery. Mandhana didn't hold back on the attack.

The southpaw crunched four boundaries and a six and even crossed the 3000 ODI-run mark en route her knock of 40 before she was trapped leg before by Sophie Ecclestone's left-arm spin. She however, had steadied the innings with two handy partnerships in the company of Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet.

At 99 for 3, India still had a lot of build on, and the Indian skipper ensured the momentum wasn't handed over to the hosts. In the company of Harleen Deol, she added 113 runs for the fourth wicket. Lauren Bell got the much-needed breakthrough in the 40th over before witnessing as well as being on the receiving end of Harmanpreet's ballistic onslaught.

In the final 10 overs, India added 121 runs, with Harmanpreet hitting 43 runs in just 11 balls to remain unbeaten on 143.

In response, England were dented early in the chase - this time courtesy Harmanpreet's direct throw which found Tammy Beaumont short in her attempted single. Soon enough, Renuka Singh knocked off Sophia Dunkley's offstump with an incoming delivery to leave the hosts down on 12 for 2 in the fourth over.

Alice Capsey's counter attack helped England pull themselves back from a poor position, but Indian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets quickly.

Emma Lamb was trapped leg before by another incoming delivery from Renuka in the eighth over to help India keep control of the proceedings.

With victory firmly in sight, Harleen, D Hemalatha and Shafali also rolled their arms over for a few overs, and combined to return with three wickets in 32 balls as England were bundled out for 245.

Brief Scores: India 333/5 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 143 not out, Harleen Deol 58; Charlotte Dean 1-39, Sophie Ecclestone 1-64) beat England 245 in 44.2 overs (Danielle Wyatt 65, Alice Capsey 39; Renuka Singh 4-57, D Hemalatha 2-6) by 88 runs

IANS