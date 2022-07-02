ENG v IND, 5th Test: Jadeja's century, Bumrah's unbeaten 16-ball 31 lift India to 416

Birmingham, July 2, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja got a fantastic third Test hundred while captain Jasprit Bumrah slammed a whirlwind, unbeaten 16-ball 31, including hitting Stuart Broad for a record 35-run over, to lift India to 416 all out in 84.5 overs on day two of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The tourists looked in trouble at 98/5. But Rishabh Pant's marvellous 146 had given India an upper hand on Friday. On Saturday, it was Jadeja's turn to reach his century in a knock where he started on an attacking note, but dropped anchor as Pant became the aggressor.

Bumrah then hammered Broad in a stunning show of boundaries to claim the world record of most runs scored in an over of Test cricket, surpassing the previous record in the hands of Brian Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj. For England, who leaked 78 runs in 11.5 overs to wrap India's innings, James Anderson picked his sixth five-wicket haul (5/60) against India in Test cricket.

Mohammed Shami kick-started the day with back-to-back boundaries off short balls from Matthew Potts -- a pull through deep mid-wicket was followed by a crisp cut through point. As England tried to get a breakthrough with short-pitched stuff, Shami and Jadeja took a boundary each off Ben Stokes.

Jadeja had a slice of luck at 92 when Zak Crawley and Joe Root had a crack at catching his outer edge in the slip cordon, but neither got close to it, denying Potts his third wicket. On the very next ball, Jadeja played a cracking cut to reach a splendid century. After Shami fell while trying to ramp Stuart Broad over third man, Jadeja was bowled by James Anderson while going for the slog, with England's chances of keeping India under 400 looking bright.