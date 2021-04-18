Dhawan leads Delhi Capitals to emphatic 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Mumbai, April 18, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan's 92 off 49 balls and Marcus Stoinis's finishing act helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 10 balls to spare in the Indian Premier League despite having to chase a target of 196 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

PBKS scored 195/4 in their 20 overs but DC ended up scoring 198/4 in just 18.2 overs.

An explosive 122-run opening partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal helped Punjab Kings make 195/4. Agarwal was the more aggressive of the two, smashing 69 runs off 36 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

The pair managed to get PBKS to 59 runs within the powerplay. DC managed to rein in PBKS after the dismissal of Rahul and Agarwal, preventing them from crossing the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 195/4 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69, KL Rahul 61; Lukman Meriwala 1/32) lose to Delhi Capitals 198/4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Prithvi Shaw 32; Jhye Richardson 2/41) by six wickets.

IANS