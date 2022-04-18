Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, April 18, 2022

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals today said their all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition," a statement from the franchise said.

"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly," the statement added.

NNN