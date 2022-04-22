Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting in isolation after family member tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, April 22, 2022

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals today said a family member of the team's head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of," a press release from the franchise said.

The release said Ponting himself had tested negative twice subsequently.

"However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert had become the sixth member of the Capitals contingent to test positive after Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh, physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi, and social media content team member Akash Mane.

"The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery," the release added.

NNN