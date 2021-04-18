- Home
Cricket
Delhi Capitals choose to field first against Punjab Kings
Mumbai, April 18, 2021
Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to field first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh
