Delhi Bulls romp to victory over Bangla Tigers with a brilliant bowling performance

Abu Dhabi, November 21, 2021

Dwayne Bravo's Delhi Bulls powered their way to yet another victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 after registering a six-wicket win over the Bangla Tigers on Saturday.

The Delhi Bulls shone with the ball after winning the toss and restricted the Bangla Tigers to 69/6 in their 10 overs. Sherfane Rutherford and Eoin Morgan's cool and calm innings helped the Delhi Bulls to chase down their target in 8.1 overs.

Delhi Bulls' Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell to Luke Wood on the first ball of the innings and James Faulkner dismissed Rilee Rossouw in the very next over, leaving the Bulls at 9/2 in 1.2 overs. The Bulls found themselves in more trouble when Mohammad Hafeez was caught out in the fourth over.

However, Rutherford struck two boundaries off Tom Hartley's bowling and kept the Bulls in the chase. The West Indian put the Delhi Bulls in the driver's seat with an innings of 27 runs from 14 balls and following his departure Eoin Morgan took the responsibility and finished the chase with an unbeaten innings of 26 runs from 16 balls.

Earlier, the Delhi Bulls ran through the Bangla Tigers batting line-up. Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Andre Fletcher and Captain Faf du Plessis in the second over, which left the Tigers reeling at 8/2. Thereafter, Adil Rashid also joined the party, taking the wickets of Hazratullah Zazai and Johnson Charles. The Tigers were in dire straits when Romario Shepherd bowled out Benny Howell as they were reduced to 28/6 in 5.5 overs.

However, Isuru Udana (21* runs from 14 balls) and James Faulkner (19* runs from 13 balls) struck some big hits in the last four overs of their innings. Their unbeaten partnership of 41 runs from 25 balls helped the Tigers raise their score to 69/6 in their 10 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Bulls 71/4 (Sherfane Rutherford 27, Eoin Morgan 26*, James Faulkner 2-9) beat Bangla Tigers 69/6 (Isuru Udana 21*, James Faulkner 19*, Adil Rashid 2-6) by 6 wickets.

In an earlier match on Saturday, Andre Russell and Tom Moores struck five fours and nine sixes totally in their 94-run partnership to help the Deccan Gladiators set a total of 146/3 in their 10 overs.

Angelo Perera and Ravi Bopara scored half centuries in reply for The Chennai Braves, but those innings weren't enough for them to reach their target as they fell short by 24 runs.

Captain Wahab Riaz set the tone for the Deccan Gladiators by dismissing Mohammad Shahzad and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the very first over. Therafter, Perera (60 runs from 29 balls) and Bopara (51 runs from 26 balls) kept The Chennai Braves' hopes alive by scoring boundaries at regular intervals, however, they couldn't strike at the required rate. With 34 runs needed from the last over, Odean Smith removed Perera and Bopara and ensured that the Deccan Gladiators picked up their two points.

Earlier, Andre Russell (43 runs from 17 balls) and Tom Moores (47 runs from 17 balls) put up a scintillating display of batting to help the Deccan Gladiators post a huge total in their 10 overs. After the initial burst provided by Tom Banton with an innings of 24 runs from 11 balls, Russell and Moores strung a partnership of 94 runs in just 32 balls.

The big hitting Russell started the fireworks in the seventh over when he smacked Samiullah Shinwari for two sixes and a four. In the next over, Russell and Moores plundered 23 runs off Dhananjaya Lakshan's bowling. The Deccan Gladiators had another big over when Moores smashed Curtis Campher for two sixes and two fours, taking their score to 137/3 at the end of the ninth over. Moores struck another six in the last over off Ravi Bopara's bowling, which catapulted the Deccan Gladiators' score to 146/3.

Brief scores: Deccan Gladiators 146/3 (Tom Moores 47*, Andre Russell 43*, Munaf Patel 1-20) beat The Chennai Braves 122/4 (Angelo Perera 60, Ravi Bopara 51, Wahab Riaz 2-16) by 24 runs.

In another match, Team Abu Dhabi recorded their second successive victory after defeating Northern Warriors by 21 runs on Saturday. Captain Liam Livingstone played a fantastic innings of 68* runs from 23 balls to help Team Abu Dhabi post a total of 132/5 in their 10 overs and thereafter the Team Abu Dhabi bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict the Warriors to 111/7.

Kennar Lewis kept the Northern Warriors in the game by thrashing Jamie Overton for three sixes in the third over, however, Danny Briggs pulled things back for Team Abu Dhabi by dismissing Samit Patel and Kennar Lewis in the next over. Captain Rovman Powell took on the bowling single-handedly with an innings of 42 runs from 19 balls, but he didn't find much support from the other end. Naveen-ul-Haq tilted the match completely in Team Abu Dhabi's favour when he removed Powell and Jordan in the ninth over, leaving the Warriors 37 runs behind their target.

Earlier, the Northern Warriors bowlers kept Team Abu Dhabi in check by picking up wickets at regular intervals. The hard-hitting Paul Stirling was removed by Samit Patel for a first ball duck in the second over and the dangerous Chris Gayle was dismissed by Rayad Emrit for just 9 runs in the fifth over. The Northern Warriors were in full control of the game when they restricted Team Abu Dhabi to 80/5 in 8 overs.

However, Livingstone took the responsibility and provided the impetus that his side needed. He smashed four sixes and two fours off Joshua Little's bowling in the ninth over and took Team Abu Dhabi's score to 115/5. Livingstone continued to hit the big shots, striking Chris Jordan for two sixes in the last over. Team Abu Dhabi gathered 17 runs off the last over and raised their total to a competitive one.

Brief scores: Team Abu Dhabi 132/5 (Liam Livingstone 68*, Philip Salt 29, Rayad Emrit 2-17) beat Northern Warriors 111/7 (Rovman Powell 42, Kennar Lewis 35, Marchant de Lange 2-6) by 21 runs.

