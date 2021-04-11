CSK skipper Dhoni fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Mumbai, April 11, 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium here on April 10.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh, a press release from IPL said.

CSK had lost the match, which was the first tie of the season for both the teams, by seven wickets.

Chasing 188 for 7 put up by CSK, DC's Prithvi Shaw (72 off 38 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54 balls) put on a 138-run opening-wicket partnership in 13.3 overs that saw their side make a mockery of the challenging 189-run target.

NNN