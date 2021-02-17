Cricket IPL: Kings XI Punjab is now ‘Punjab Kings’

New Delhi, February 18, 2021

Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday unveiled its new brand identity, Punjab Kings, and logo which communicates the spirit of Punjab.

"We are much more than a team, but a family which has come together and built a connect with our fans through our relentless hard work. The new brand logo and name are an extension to our undying spirit of fighting against all odds and celebrating the true spirit of Punjab,” Punjab Kings said in a statement.

"The new brand name enhances the connection that the team has built over the years with its fan base around the world and helps it to stand out amongst competition," it added.

"The new brand identity is more contemporary and evolved, extends to accentuate the team’s Punjabi provenance. Through the renewed identity, the spirit of Punjab is coming to light, infusing vigour and vibrancy while maintaining the long legacy through the motif, lion. The brand name and monogram, lion in the team’s logo stand for exuberance," the release said.

"It is symbolic to the dynamic and distinctive edge of the team, through its sharp forms. While the colour stands for vibrancy, the roaring lion monogram has been simplified to an iconic rendition which fits into a confined space while giving all the elements a very modern feel," the release added.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself. The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family.

"The new logo honours the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams.”

NNN