Cricket: Babar Azam and Alyssa Healy voted ICC Players of the Month for April 2021

Dubai, May 10, 2021

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Australia's Alyssa Healy were today announced as the winners of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month Awards for April 2021.

The awards recognise and celebrate the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

An ICC press release said Azam won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021, for his consistent and outstanding performances across all formats in the recently concluded series against South Africa and was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC voting academy.

Babar's match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points. He also contributed 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition.

Commenting on Azam’s performance in April, Ramiz Raja representing the ICC Voting Academy said: “The world bats in two ways in white ball cricket. One way is to destroy attacks with muscle and force and then there is the Babar Azam way, like conducting a batting symphony with punch, panache and flair, and he deserves to win this award.”

Healy was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April 2021.

"Healy’s consistency with the bat has been a significant part of Australia’s dominance, showing her class in all conditions and against all types of bowling in the recent series against New Zealand. Healy played three ODIs versus New Zealand, scoring 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 98.72. Her efforts saw her finish as the leading run-scorer in Australia’s series victory over New Zealand that extended their record-winning streak to 24 ODIs," the release said.

Commenting on Healy’s performance in April, Ian Bishop representing the ICC Voting Academy added: “Healy deserves to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month - April as she added the runs at the top consistently and at a good tempo to help set up Australia's scoring in chases and target setting across all three games of their record-breaking series.”

Fans can continue to vote every month for their favourite male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket as part of the ICC Player of the Month initiative by registering here.

www.icc-cricket.com/awards.

The ICC Player of the Month voting process:

The three nominees for both categories were shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Voting Academy submit their votes by email and retain a 90 per cent share of the vote. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC are able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and have a 10 per cent share of the vote. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month via the ICC’s digital channels.

ICC Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month:

Afghanistan: Hameed Qayoomi and Javed Hamim; Australia: Melinda Farrell and Lisa Sthalekar; Bangladesh: Tarek Mahmud and Mohammad Isam; England: Elizabeth Ammon and Claire Taylor; Ireland: Ian Callender and Isobel Joyce; India: Annesha Ghosh and VVS Laxman; New Zealand: Mark Geenty and John Wright; Pakistan: Faizan Lakhani and Ramiz Raja; South Africa: Firdose Moonda and Makhaya Ntini; Sri Lanka: Neville Victor Anthony and Russel Arnold; West Indies: Ian Bishop and Merissa Aguilleira; Zimbabwe: Tristan Holme and Mpumelelo Mbangwa; Others: Paul Radley and Dirk Nannes.

NNN