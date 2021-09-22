Confident that the team will keep its winning ways in IPL: Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting, captain Pant

New Delhi, September 22, 2021

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant have expressed confidence that their team will keep its winning ways in the second half of the IPL which has started in the UAE.

Delhi Capitals put up a brilliant performance in the first half of the IPL season, registering 6 wins in 8 matches.

The team will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the match during a virtual media conference on Tuesday, Ricky Ponting said, "The IPL is such an even tournament that anyone on any given day can beat any team. We've got great respect for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"They have got world-class players in David Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan, who is probably their key player. They always try and keep the game really close and really tight.

"But having said that, we have prepared really well and have done everything we can for the game. I am pretty confident that our boys can get the job done."

Praising his team captain, Ponting said that Pant has matured tremendously in the last couple of IPL seasons,

"Rishabh's level of maturity in the last couple of seasons has just gone through the roof. When I first joined the Delhi Capitals camp, Rishabh was just starting to burst onto the scene.

"I made a pretty big call during the Australian summer last year when Rishabh finally made his way back to the Test team that we are going to see the unearthing of someone that could be a star Test match player for India for a long time."

"And what he has done since then on the international stage has been nothing short of sensational and I could see that coming. He's done a terrific job as captain of Delhi Capitals so far as well," he said.

Pant said his side is looking to take it one match at a time. "Our performance in the first half of the tournament will certainly count for us as we have started well in the tournament.

"However, we are going to take it one match at a time, focus on our processes and let's see how it goes. My biggest learning from MS Dhoni is that one should keep focussing on the process and the results will follow. This is one of the biggest mantras which I have been following for a long time," he said.

About his captaincy, Pant said, "I have learned from Ricky that as a captain I need to treat everyone equally in the team. If you respect each and everyone in the team, then the entire team gives everything they have for you and they also stand by you in every situation.

"I try and keep the environment light. Anyone in the team can discuss anything with me or Ricky. We have a good combination of youth and experience in our team," he added.

