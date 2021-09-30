Chris Gayle leaves IPL bio-bubble, expresses need to refresh himself for the T20 World Cup

Dubai, September 30, 2021

Punjab Kings today announced that Chris Gayle will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble due to bubble fatigue so that he could refresh himself before the T20 World Cup to be played in the UAE and Oman.

"Having been a part of the CPL bubble and then the IPL bubble he expressed a desire to mentally refresh himself in Dubai before representing the West Indies in the T20 World Cup," a press release from Punjab Kings said.

Anil Kumble, Head Coach and Director of Cricket Operations, Punjab Kings, said, “I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I’ve known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup.”

Chris Gayle said “Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up.”

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, said, “Chris is a legend who has changed the game of T20 cricket, and we stand by his decision. He is a part of the Punjab Kings family, and his presence will be missed. We extend all support to him and wish him success.”

It is expected that Chris will be in Dubai before joining up with his West Indies teammates for the T20 World Cup.

